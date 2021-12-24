CHIEF Justice Dr Mumba Malila says he will ensure that judges and judicial officers perform their function with dignity and integrity, adding that those who are perpetually underperforming should expect to answer questions before the Judicial Complaints Commission. And Justice Malila says his wish is to see a Judiciary where all staff is unquestionably properly qualified, competent, committed, ethical and honest. Giving his inaugural address to adjudicators and support staff virtually, Wednesday, Justice Malila urged the adjudicators to bear with him if he appeared to slightly veer off from the…...



