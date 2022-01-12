THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya is not entitled to the reliefs he is seeking in a case in which he is demanding US$50 million damages for defamation and malicious prosecution. ACC says it will prove at trial that Dr Chilufya is not entitled to any damages. This is in a case where Dr Chilufya has sued the commission and its former ACC acting director general Rosemary Khuzwayo demanding US$50 million special damages for pain, anxiety and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.