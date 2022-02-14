TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has been dragged to court by an investment firm which is seeking a declaration that he pays K1 million for breach of an investment contract. Liki Investment Limited, which has cited Tayali as the first respondent and Sherry Sinzala as second respondent, wants the Lusaka High court to grant him an order of foreclosure. The plaintiff wants an order of possession of Lot 23080/M/A in Lusaka or in the alternative, an appointment of a receiver over Plot No. 23080/M/A. Liki Investment Limited wants an…...



