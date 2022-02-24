LUSAKA lawyer Lewis Mosho has asked the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement in which it ruled that his actions prior to and post the purported liquidation of the Post Newspapers Limited, are of no legal effect whatsoever. Mosho has argued that the court went ahead to make a number of pronouncements and orders against him as Liquidator of the Post Newspapers Limited without affording him an opportunity to be heard. He adds that the third parties who bought Post assets from him were also not heard by the…...



