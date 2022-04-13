LUSAKA magistrate Faides Hamaundu has refused to refer to the High Court a case in which former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy are charged with corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, among other offences. Last week, Lusambo and his wife, through their lawyers, asked the court to refer their case to the High Court for determination of constitutional issues. The couple argued that it was discriminatory to set up a court like the Economic and Financial Crimes Court…...



