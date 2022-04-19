FORMER Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata has suggested before the Lusaka High Court that his former wife, Maricoh, himself and their children should share 33.3 percent each out of the proceeds of the sale of family property. Mukata has also proposed that he and Maricoh should be contributing a total of K79,000 per month as expenditure for the children of the family and that they should both be contributing equally on a 50/50 basis, until such a time when the children become independent. Mukata explained in his affidavit…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.