THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has stayed the warrant of seizure taken out by the Anti-Corruption Commission on former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela’s State Lodge property. On Friday, April 29, ACC seized Chitotela’s property situated in State Lodge, Chongwe In a statement, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the seized property was acquired by Chitotela using suspected proceeds of crime and was in fact registered in the name of Liu Runmin, a Lusaka businessman. But the court has now stayed the said seizure warrant, pending hearing of Chitotela’s application to set aside…...
