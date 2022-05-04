FORMER tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has sued the Anti-Corruption Commission in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his State Lodge property which was seized by the commission was legally and genuinely acquired. And Chitotela has submitted that he has genuinely and legitimately earned incomes used to purchase the said property from maize supplied to former agriculture minister Micheal Katambo, Nyimba Milling, Jimbara Merchants Limited, loan obtained from INDO Zambia Bank and other legitimate incomes like parliamentary gratuities. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has stayed the warrant of seizure…...



