FORMER Ministry of Finance permanent secretary for budget and economic affairs Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he processed the payment of K108 million for the purchase of a government property for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba approved the payment. This is a matter in which Yamba is jointly charged former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji. Yamba, a retiree of Ibex Hill, is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with the law while Malanji, who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.