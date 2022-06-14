Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to quash all the 24 charges of conflict of interest, money laundering and being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime slapped against him. Mwamba has argued that this is because they do not disclose the offences he is alleged to have committed or the nature of conflict of interest, and also on account of duplicity of the counts. Meanwhile, Mwamba has asked the court to try him separately from his co-accused, Adolphus Mubanga, a…...