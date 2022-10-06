JOSEPH Malanji and Bowman Lusambo have asked the Constitutional Court to join them to a matter in which Kabushi UPND aspiring candidate Bernard Kanengo is seeking an interpretation of whether the 21 days prescribed to hear matters of nominations can be stayed or extended. The two have argued that they are interested parties and should, therefore, be heard so as to protect their constitutional rights. Malanji and Lusambo were adopted by the PF to contest the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, respectively, but the said elections have been suspended in view of court matters. In his matter, Kanengo cited the Attorney General and ECZ as respondents seeking a determination of whether pursuant to Article 52 (4) of the Constitution, the prescribed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.