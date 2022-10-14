r) Proprietor of ACK General Dealers Ackson Tembo converses with his lawyer (l) Borniface Ngalasa after attending a court session at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that 23 trucks laden with Mukula logs had no appropriate documentation to allow exportation. Olland Singogo, 30, an acting district forestry officer, Chirundu, was testifying in a matter in which former Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba and six others are facing two counts of abuse of authority of office and 39 counts of attempting to export Mukula. Kaluba is jointly charged with ACK General Dealers proprietor Ackson Tembo, former director of the forestry department Ignatius Makumba, retired brigadier general Gilbert Wails Mulenga of the Zambia Army, and Never Njobvu, former executive director at the Office of the President special division. Others are; Bruce Aongola, executive officer at the…...