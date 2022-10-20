A WITNESS has testified that Bowman Lusambo allegedly told him and his colleagues that they were wasting time testifying in his corruption case, while stating that “we’re innocent people, these are politics”. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, trial failed to commence in a matter in which former president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwinga, his wife Mercy, and their son, Hakaantu, are facing 66 corruption-related charges, as Mwinga was unwell. Cosmas Chalusa, 48, a Ndola Town Clerk was testifying in a matter in which Lusambo is charged with three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses. It is alleged that Lusambo, in order to obstruct the due course of justice, endeavoured to dissuade or prevent Cosmas Kapula Chalusa, Ernest Sumani and Mundia…...



