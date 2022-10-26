FORMER Ministry of Defence PS Stardy Mwale and Savenda Group of Companies Director and Shareholder Clever Mpoha have asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to discharge them in the corruption case on account that ACC seems not to be ready to prosecute them. This is the matter in which Mwale and Mpoha are charged with two counts of corrupt practices. Mwale, 52, is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer, while Mpoha, 54, is charged with corrupt practices. In count one, it is alleged that Mwale between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2018, in Lusaka, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, being a Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, corruptly received cash gratification of $200, 000 from…...



