FORMER Ministry of Education permanent secretary Dr Patrick Nkanza has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to try him separately from former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and four others. This is a matter in which Yamba is jointly charged with Dr Nkanza, former Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Owen Mugemezulu and former Ministry of Education employees, Joseph Nthele, Joseph Phiri and Joseph Ngulube. The accused are facing charges of failure to comply with laid down procedure in relation to the infamous FTJ Chiluba University, under the Ministry of Higher Education. When the matter came up yesterday, Dr Nkanza, through his lawyer, told the court that his charge was different from the other accused persons’ charges as…...



