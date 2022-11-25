LUSAKA businessman Valden Findlay has pleaded not guilty to the charge of holding more than one passport. And Findlay’s lawyer Milner Katolo has lamented that the immigration department has refused to return his client’s passport despite informing them that he needs to travel for medical treatment. Findlay is, however, yet to take plea in the second charge. It is alleged in count one that Findlay on March 14, 2014, in Lusaka, did acquire a Zambian passport number ZP021382 purporting to have lost the Zambian passport number ZP013259, when in fact. In count two, it is alleged that on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, Findlay was found in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps for Mwami immigration border control in…...



