THE Kafue Magistrates’ Court has granted former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu K50, 000 cash bail with two traceable sureties. One of his lawyers, Tutwa Ngulube, confirmed Friday evening that the court also ordered Zulu to surrender both passports and to report to the Kafue Police Station every Friday. “He was granted 50,000 cash bail today (Friday), he took plea last week. Kaizer Zulu granted bail on following conditions; deposit of K50, 000 in court, two traceable sureties, surrender both passports, report to Kafue Police Station every Friday,” said Ngulube. Zulu had been in police detention for close to two weeks before he was granted bail by the court. He was arrested for the offence of Conversion Not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.