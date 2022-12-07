THE Lusaka High Court has ordered former Kasama PF MP Kelvin Sampa to pay back Mbaruku Trading Limited the K1.2 million he paid himself as commission, instead of paying ZRA. High Court Judge Koreen Mwenda-Zimba has entered judgement in favour of the Alcohol trading company against Sampa for the sum of K1,220,843. Earlier this year, Mbaruku Trading Limited sued Sampa, demanding payment of the K1.4 million he allegedly paid himself as commission instead of paying to ZRA. The company said Sampa assured them that he would assist in getting back their Konyagi spirit, which was impounded by the authority as he had contacts at ZRA. The company and its managing director, Salehe Mbaruku Sengulo wanted the Lusaka High Court to…...



