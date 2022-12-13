LUSAKA Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has found the alleged owners of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala area, Charles Loyana and his wife Susan, with a case to answer. The two have since been placed on their defence. This is a matter in which Loyana, 51, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan , 46, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are facing two counts of corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged that on dates unknown but between January 1, 2012 and June 30, 2019, Loyana and his wife jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, concealed and possessed 51 properties…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.