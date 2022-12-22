CHARLES Loyana’s wife, Susan, has denied being one of the owners of the infamous 51 houses in Chalala area, saying her husband purchased the properties on behalf of a Tanzanian national. In her defence, Susan told the court that her husband was given a power of attorney by a Tanzanian national to purchase land on behalf of another Tanzanian national, but he used her NRC to apply for the purchase of the plots as well as Zesco connection once the buildings were completed. This is the matter in which Loyana, 51, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance and his wife Susan, 46, an accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply, are facing two counts of corrupt practices…...



