AN ASSISTANT registration officer at the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has still not surrendered his diplomatic passports. The witness said this is despite the fact that Zulu is no longer entitled to holding a diplomatic passport, having vacated his office a long time ago. Mulenga Kaliwile was testifying in the matter in which Zulu is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. In count one, it is alleged that Zulu, 52, on December 9, 2022, in Lusaka, failed to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at a port of…...



