A FORMER security guard at News Diggers has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and admitted stealing K4,750 from the company. London Njobvu, 43, is facing one count of breaking into a building and committing a felony. Particulars of the offence are that Njobvu on January 7, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to steal, did break and enter into News Diggers’ office and did steal therein K4,750, property of News Diggers. When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Kelvin Soma, Friday, Njobvu pleaded guilty. Asked why he stole, Njobvu said he wanted to use it to pay his rentals. “I was a guard at News Diggers, yes I did commit an offence and I was the one who…...



