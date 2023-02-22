Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A PRINCIPAL Accountant at the Ministry of Finance has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the ministry processed over K150 million for the procurement of an embassy in Turkey. Tikimoja Sichembe told the court that two separate payments of K108 million and K45,800,000 were made for the procurement of real estate in Turkey. The witness was testifying in a matter in which former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba is jointly charged with former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji. Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continuation of…...