Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that he has been running his businesses genuinely and that it would be unfair for anyone to accuse him otherwise. In relation to the charges he is facing of conflict of interest, Mwamba told the court that when he was defence minister, he followed the right procedure by declaring interest in writing after his “few friends” expressed interest to do business with the ministry. He also told the court that his company, GBM milling was at one time the sole supplier of mealie meal to the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia National Service and the Zambia Police for a period of four years. This is…...