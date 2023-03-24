LUSAKA Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has convicted and sentenced former Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) managing director Dr Samuel Bwalya to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour for abuse of office. Magistrate Hamaundu’s findings are that Dr Bwalya was not entitled to education allowance as claimed. She said it is evident that he initiated the payment of school fees for his children by pressuring his co-workers to process when he was not entitled. In this matter, Dr Bwalya was facing 12 counts of abuse of authority of office involving K781,195.78. Particulars of the offence in the matter were that Dr Bwalya between May 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021, as a public officer namely, managing director for Development Bank of Zambia,…...



