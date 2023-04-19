FORMER High Court Judge Joshua Banda yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of corruption transactions. Judge Banda has, however, asked the court to set aside one of the two counts he is facing. Meanwhile, the state has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to commit Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma to the High Court for trial in a matter in which he is charged with wilful failure to comply with the law and abuse of authority of office. In the first matter, Justice Banda is facing two counts of corruption transactions. It is alleged in count one that Justice Banda between July 1 and 31, 2020, in Lusaka, corruptly solicited for K130, 000 gratification from David…...



