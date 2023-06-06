Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has cautioned the Drug Enforcement Commission against wasting the court’s time in Fredson Yamba and Joseph Malanji’s case. The magistrate has urged the commission to make efforts to ensure witnesses are always available in the case. This was after the prosecution applied for an adjournment after failing to secure witnesses for that day. This is a matter in which former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba is jointly charged with former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji. Yamba is accused of having failed to follow procedure in relation to the buying of an estate in Turkey, while Malanji is accused of being in possession of a hotel and Helicopters, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime…....