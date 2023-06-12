FORMER first lady Maureen Mwanawasa has asked the Lusaka High Court to halt proceedings in the matter in which two money lenders have sued her and the state. The two money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman, are in this matter challenging the cancellation of the lease relating to the late former president’s retirement house as well as the deployment of paramilitaries to the property. Maureen, however, wants the court to stay the proceedings until costs are paid in the case in which the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court awarded her costs after the two money lenders failed to notify her that they had discontinued their matter against her in the said court. Maureen has submitted that the duo’s petition suppressed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.