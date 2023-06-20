Economic Freedom Fighters Kasonde Mwenda addresses journalists shortly after filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday revoked the bond for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Kasonde Mwenda and 21 others. Lusaka Magistrate Chilangwa Masoja revoked the accused’s bond after their surety failed to account for the whereabouts of one of the accused persons. In this matter, Mwenda is jointly charged with 21 others who include; George Mumbi, Zenis Daka, Bwembya Mubanga, Bale Suzo, Ibrahim Mwamba, Joseph Lungu, Danny Kalenga, Nathan Kamau, Gift Nguni, Jeff Filamba and Thomas Mvula. Others are; Nkole Mubanga, Changala Siame, Astone Mwanza, Bwalya Katongo, Victor Malauni, Coaster Museke, Collins Munyinda, Moses Nyirenda, Beatrice Pilo and Gilbert Njobvu. Mwenda is facing one count of unlawful assembly and one count of escape from lawful custody while the other accused…...