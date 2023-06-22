FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu’s surety has informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the accused has been unwell and recently tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, magistrate Silvia Munyinya issued a bench warrant against Zulu for absconding court sessions. This is in a matter in which Zulu is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. Magistrate Munyinya ordered that the bench warrant be returnable on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. However, when the matter came up for return of the bench warrant yesterday, Zulu’s surety, Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu informed the court that the accused was not before court because he had…...



