SAVENDA Systems Limited has discontinued the matter in which it sued the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), challenging the restriction of its dollar account held with Zanaco. This is according to its notice of discontinuance filed recently in the Lusaka High Court. “Take notice that the petitioner herein (Savenda Systems Limited), with immediate effect, wholly discontinues the matter herein commenced against the respondent (ACC) on the 3rd of February, 2023,” read the notice filed on June 28, 2023. Last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission said it had issued a restriction notice on one of the accounts for Savenda Systems Limited after company chief executive officer Clever Mpoha attempted to withdraw $3,474,150. Savenda Systems Limited later sued the ACC, seeking an order that the…...



