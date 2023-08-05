PF presidential aspirant Miles Sampa has withdrawn the matter in which he sued the Registrar of Societies in the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that his party’s failure to hold the extra-ordinary convention abrogates his rights under the party and Republican Constitution. This is according to a notice of discontinuance filed on August 4, 2023. “Take notice that the plaintiff wholly withdraws and discontinues the action herein,” read the notice. Sampa, who cited the Attorney General as the second respondent, was demanding an order that the failure or refusal by the Registrar of Societies to intervene, following his letter to it, in the blatant abrogation of the PF constitution is a dereliction of duty and failure to undertake the…...



