FORMER defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to refer the case in which he is accused of corruption in relation to procurement of a presidential jet to the High Court. Mwale, through his lawyer, says he wants the High Court to determine whether he will be granted a fair trial in view of the oath of secrecy he swore while serving in government. Mwale is this matter jointly charged with Isabel Chinji, Michael Mbewe, Evaristo Sakala, Frank Sinyangwe and Dr John Phiri. He is charged with three counts of willful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement, and one count of corrupt acquisition of public property or revenue. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.