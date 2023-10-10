A 26-YEAR-OLD Police Officer has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied stealing an AK 47 rifle valued at K3,000. Given Kayelu is charged with one count of theft by public servant. It is alleged that Kayelu on unknown dates but between June 4 and 6, 2023 in Lusaka, having been employed as a Police Officer did steal government property namely an AK 47 rifle valued at K3,000, which came into his possession by virtue of his employment in the Public Service. Kayelu appeared before Magistrate Alice Walusiku, Monday, and pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him. After plea, Kayelu’s lawyer McQueen Zaza applied for bail pending trial. “We have an application for bail pending…...



