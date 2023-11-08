THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, to have several properties allegedly belonging to Faith Musonda forfeited to the State. The properties include; a house situated in Kingsland City, a farm in Chisamba bought at K4.6 million, an Ibex Hill property housing Covenant Broadcasting Company and Life Television, Government Bonds worth K3.1 million and Treasury Bills worth K1.1 million. Other properties include; Jewels, farming equipment, among others. An ACC Investigations Officer has submitted that Musonda is also either a shareholder or director in six other companies which include; Vintage Services, Rainbow Promise Academy, GoldOre Company Limited, Clear Icon Media Consultants, Spick and Span Laurromat Services and OCK Investments Limited. ACC…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.