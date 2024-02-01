THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has dismissed an application by former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter Chiyeso to cross-examine the Director of Public Prosecutions in a matter where the latter has applied to have properties, which the State earlier seized and linked to Lungu, his wife Esther, and their children, forfeited to the State. The properties suspected to be proceeds of crime include 15 double-storey flats in State Lodge belonging to Esther, a farm in Sinda District belonging to Tasila, one high-cost house, three flats, and four chicken runs belonging to Chiyeso, among others. According to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) investigations, Chiyeso had a known income of K2,143,184.41 against two real estate properties valued at K9,375,438.62 and a…...



