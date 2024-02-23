PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda appears at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court for the defamation of the President case on Monday, July 25, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of espionage. Nakacinda is charged with one count of espionage Contrary to Section 3 of the State Securities Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Nakacinda, on an unknown date but between August 26, 2023 and September 16, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the Republic in a Documentary which was published and communicated on different media platforms titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: How Foreign Powers and Local elites are destroying Africa Part 1” did give information which might be or is...