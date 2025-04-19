Kanina Kandalama, born Carol Mwansa, has thrilled fans with the release of her very first love song, Consider. Best known for her hard-hitting tracks inspired by real-life experiences, Kanina is now stepping outside her comfort zone and showcasing a different side of her artistry. Consider explores the emotional tug-of-war in a toxic relationship, where one partner wants to leave but can’t quite let go. It’s a vulnerable narrative, one that highlights Kanina’s versatility and growth as a creative. Known not only for her powerful lyrics but also her bold sense of fashion, often described as tomboyish by fans, Kanina embraces her unique style with confidence. “I think every celebrity has something people talk about,” she says with a laugh. “That’s...



