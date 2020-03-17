- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest DiggersHome / Goal Diggers / Court forces FAZ to halt elections
Court forces FAZ to halt electionsBy Abraham Kalito on 17 Mar 2020
ootball Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala has revealed to Goal Diggers that the association has been served with a court injunction which has forced them to halt the elections that being held across the country.
Meanwhile, Kashala lamented that the country risks being banned if appropriate action is taken by FIFA against those who have made the move to force the association to bring the electoral process to a stand still.
In an interview, Kashala said the association has given in and decided to heed to the court injunction served on them, adding that the matter will however be brought before the attention of FIFA.
He said Zambia risks being penalised because of the continuous squabbles in the soccer fraternity.
“Yes, we have received an injunction. I think I indicated earlier on from the time we started hosting the elections that there were some people who wanted to stop us from proceeding with the elections. We knew this from a long time ago that several individuals are not happy that we have gone ahead with the elections despite us doing the right thing and following procedure in whatever we are doing. So today, they came to the office and served us with an injunction to stop us from going ahead with the elections that have been on going. And as I am talking to you, we have just received that document and we have decided to do what they want. We have decided to halt the elections to see what they want to do,” Kashala said.
“And I’m sure they know the implications of this. Ever since we started these elections, we have always corresponded with FIFA to get guidance and ensure that we are always doing the right thing and we have nothing to hide.”
He said the association has no option but to report to FIFA the current happenings.
“We will inform FIFA regarding the happening here in the country, the most recent one regarding this injunction. Unfortunately, the same people who are doing this do not care whether we are banned or not. I hope they know the consequences because it seems they don’t care what happens. We have always been served with injunctions and this is the third one. And the funny thing is that we are not given reasons why these injunctions are being served,” Kashala said.
Only three days ago, FIFA directed the association to go ahead with the elections, warning that the country would be sanctioned should a third party influence any decision-making processes at FAZ.
“In this regard we refer you to article 63 of the FAZ statutes which state that disputes in FAZ should not be taken to ordinary courts unless specifically provided otherwise by these statutes, FIFA regulations and legal provisions. We understand that the aforementioned article is in line with one of FIFA’s core principles contained in article 59 par 2 of FIFA statutes that is, the prohibition of recourse to ordinary courts of law unless specifically provided for. FIFA takes such a principle with the outermost seriousness and therefore considers that it is the responsibility of its member association to ensure that this principle is implemented at their level through a binding obligation on their own members,” FIFA stated. “Moreover, we would like to remind FAZ that FIFA attaches importance to the obligation of all its member associations to manage their affairs independently and ensure that all its affairs are not influenced by any third party. We further wish to underline that the violation of the obligations laid down by FAZ or its members may lead to sanctions as provided for in the FIFA statutes, including a possible suspension.”
If suspended, Zambia would with immediate effect be banned from participating in all soccer related activities.
The implication is that no Zambian team or club would be allowed to play regional, continental or international competitions, including the Olympic games where Shepolopolo recently qualified to participate in.
The local league would be allowed to go on but the winners or the top four would not qualify for CAF champions league or the Confederations Cup.
Meanwhile, FAZ has indicated that it is monitoring the Coronavirus situation across the country to determine whether all soccer related activities should be suspended.
Kashala said measures have however been taken to ensure that the sport does not contribute to the spread of the pandemic.
“All I can say for now is that we are monitoring the situation with relevant authorities and if need be, we will take necessary measures, including stopping all football activities if the virus spreads to in Zambia. But even as of now, we have already been taking the necessary measures to ensure that no one becomes victim to the disease,” said Kashala said.
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- Court forces FAZ to halt elections - 17 Mar 2020
- ABSA Cup winners to pocket K600, 000 - 11 Mar 2020
- FAZ explains eligibility criteria for March 28 polls - 18 Feb 2020
- I’m not aware of my dismissal – Kashala - 18 Feb 2020
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency - 14 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu (7,698 views)
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina (5,088 views)
- What's PF's interest in the CEC, Zesco deal? (4,153 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (3,923 views)
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa (3,624 views)
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Don’t waste money on useless Commission of inquiry on gassing
- Court forces FAZ to halt elections
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili
- You’ve failed, stop giving excuses on falling Kwacha, Sichinga tells Wina
- Arresting youths for buying mealie meal is abusive, immoral – Laura
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa
- Cabinet wants parliamentary oversight on debt contraction – Lubinda
- Lungu a beneficiary of wrong ConCourt judgment – Kabimba
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa
- Stay away from politics, Lungu tells church again
- 3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction
- Airtel’s profit slumps to K15.7m
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article