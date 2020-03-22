- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking NewsHome / Goal Diggers / FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship
FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorshipBy Abraham Kalito on 22 Mar 2020
FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole has spelt out his plan ahead of the elections whose date is yet to be set following a postponement.
FIFA okayed FAZ decision to suspend the elections following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 which has since been confirmed in Zambia, with three confirmed cases so far.
But Nkole has his eyes set on the presidency and has not put his campaign tactics on hold even in the midst of a deadly virus ravaging the world.
In his ten-point master plan for Zambian football, the soccer administrator stated that he intends to embark on a technical sponsorship for the association, while using the sponsorship to unify the country.
“To embark on an elaborate goal oriented and vigorous consultative and deliberate process as head of the Football Association of Zambia to seek technical sponsorships for FAZ using the various products of FAZ such as the national team, the FAZ Super league, Junior men’s and women’s teams and provincial leagues, this strategy will be premised on the undeniable fact that football, as a national unifier, has the most following of all social interventions in Zambia. Regrettably, the last four years have been about settling old scores and not focussing on the fact that football is now big business and has to be seen as an equal business partner with the corporate world,” Nkole stated. “Currently, FAZ has only two technical sponsors in MTN and Supersport in the communication and Broadcast realms. We need to expand that technical sponsorship base to cover various other fields such as the beverage, hospitality, travel and information technology fields.”
He stated that he would endeavour to work with cooperating partners and ensure that cordial relations exist.
“We will partner with the Government of the Republic of Zambia not only in the sphere of full sponsorship of the Senior National Team but in mutually beneficial ventures such as the as much talked about countrywide talent identification exercise and health and keep initiatives of the President of the Republic of Zambia through the Zambia Schools system and the Ministry of General and Higher education and Ministry of Gender and Community as well as Health in particular,” read his plan.
“We welcome the initiative of the FIFA President to build ultramodern stadiums in the 54 territories of Africa which, when finished, will enable FAZ to host its inaugural Africa Cup of Nations. We will work with sponsors of Super and First National Leagues to embark on improving the local stadium infrastructure in order to uplift the standard of football and bring security not only to the players but spectators as well. In the last four years, FAZ has spent more focus on fulfilling international fixtures at the expense of technical development in the four pillars of football namely Coaching, Refereeing, Administration and Sports Medicine.”
He stated that the last CAF A, B and C licence courses were held in 2016.
“Under technical development falls youth and womens football. No effort has been made to improve these four pillars in four years. The Referees development programmes were done in the last administration and sports medicine and administration courses were last done five years ago under FIFA and the FIFA F-Marc Sports medicine programmes,” Nkole stated.
He further stated that he would lobby regional and world soccer bodies to train Zambian coaches and referees.
“We will strongly lobby CAF and FIFA to bring back the CAF coaches accreditation system as well as training for elite referees as well as sports medicine and management and administration courses. We will also demand that FIFA embarks on an aggressive orientation exercise for the new FAZ executive committee members within the first three months of the new administration,” Nkole stated. “This will assist the new Executive Committee Members appreciate their roles and objectives in running football at national level. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that coaching and refereeing standards begin to improve as well as you the administrators acquiring latest knowledge of the ever-evolving face of football.”
He stated that an effective FAZ Secretariat was a vital cog in the overall success of the FAZ Executive Committee.
“The FAZ Secretariat needs to be manned by tried and tested (leaders) and in this regard, there will be need to trim the size of the current FAZ Secretariat and make its staff accountable to the members of the Association who they serve on a daily basis…In the end, Zambian football must be the winner…The Super League, in its current form seems to be functioning well but below that lies serious fundamental problems of outreach and coverage,” stated Nkole. “We must ask ourselves whether the creation of additional lower leagues that cannot be sustained in the 10 provinces is necessary or these can be left to be handled at provincial level?”
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship - 22 Mar 2020
- Kamanga’s FAZ tenure comes to an end - 19 Mar 2020
- Damiano Mutale sues Kamanga, Kashala and 5 others - 17 Mar 2020
- Court forces FAZ to halt elections - 17 Mar 2020
- ABSA Cup winners to pocket K600, 000 - 11 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (6,500 views)
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 - UPND (5,361 views)
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs (4,002 views)
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn't survive on TV levy like ZNBC (3,892 views)
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important - Sakwiba (2,894 views)
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC
- LAZ shouldn’t interfere with its members’ freedom of expression
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case
- Prime needs adverts, it doesn’t survive on TV levy like ZNBC
- LAZ shouldn’t interfere with its members’ freedom of expression
- Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network calls for Sangwa’s reinstatement
- We have recordings of how PF tried to bribe our MPs to vote for Bill 10 – UPND
- Amend law so that President seeks Parley approval before constituting inquiries – Harrington
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article