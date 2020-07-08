FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the association will in future set up a full-time coaching school in Zambia that will offer three to five-year coaching programmes.

Kamanga said the Croatian Federation has offered to assist FAZ in setting up a coaching school which would come on stream soon.

“The deal signed in June 2019 in Paris, France was penned by myself on behalf of FAZ and HNS president the esteemed Davor Suker. One of immediate benefits from this deal is the area of coach education. Croatia is one of the biggest exporters of coaches across Europe and all over the globe. The Croatia Federation has offered to help Zambia set up its first ever coaching school that is expected to come on stream soon. Croatia has offered to send football experts during the off season to train coaches for our premier league,” Kamanga said.

“All Super League and National Division One teams are expected to benefit from this project. However, in the long term, we have set in motion a program that will see us set up a full time coaching school in Zambia that will offer three to five-year programmes.”

He said the association had received an invitation to participate at the Under-15 tournament in Croatia.

“Our technical directorate through our elite youth league had already commenced selection of players from our structures. It is through relationships like these that we hope to grow the game. For us, building from the base is a key component of our strategy. We continue to forge partnerships with various stakeholders and global partners to ensure that we grow our game. We ask you to lend your hand and continue supporting our beautiful game,” said Kamanga.