EDEN University National Division One League golden boot winner Albert Kangwanda and powerful left back defender Gilbert Tembo have landed themselves dream moves to Zanaco and Zesco United respectively.

Kangwanda, the former Kafue Celtic hitman and FAZ/Eden League top scorer with 12 goals, says the move to super league glamorous side sensational Zanaco was “one sweet dream”.

Meanwhile, Tembo, the Zesco Malaiti Rangers’ stylish left back defender, says his move to Zesco United was “the best thing ever to have happened” in his football career, something he was hoping to happen one day.

The duo, who were speaking during a phone-in Eden Saturday Football Shown Bizz program on Joy FM, could not hide their excitement and praised the Eden league as the best platform to market oneself while encouraging their colleagues never to give up on their dreams.

The 21-year-old Kangwanda said he could never think of any better opportunity before his eyes than a dream move to Zanaco.

“Every young player always dreams to play for bigger clubs, be it local or abroad and my journey towards that goal begins with my dream move to Zanaco. I am so excited and it is not a secret that I am joining one big team in the Zambian premier league in the name of Zanaco. At first, I could not believe my eyes when I saw a text message that I am heading to Sunset Stadium,” said Kangwanda who signed a one year, six months contract with the Chris Kaunda-coached side.

“Now that it is true, I am ready for my next challenge. Yes, I know I am young and still growing in my game and it may not be that easy for me to break into the first team, but the fact that they (Zanaco) signed me on is an indication that I have something that fits into their bill. I’ll go there with a positive mind and do what I am known for – scoring goals.”

And Tembo, the Zesco United-bound left back attractive defender, said he had waited for close to six years in the lower division to have his super league dream come true.

“Finally, my time has come and I, cannot wait to get going with my new team. Actually ever since I joined Zesco Malaiti Rangers in 2014, one of my targets was to play for a bigger club in Zambia and given my performance last season in the tough Eden league, I had a strong feeling something big was coming my way this year and thank God, my wishes have finally come true today.”

The 26-year-old Tembo who has two goals to his name in the previous season says he knows the pressure that came with playing for renowned teams like Zesco united.

Tembo left for Ndola yesterday to finalize his deal.