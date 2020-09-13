Copper queens senior national team attackers Rachel Nachula and Hellen Mubanga are expected to train for the first time today after joining Spanish side Real Zaragoza back in June.

The duo could not immediately join their new club three months ago as the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus put them on hold.

Zaragoza coach Nacho Bracero confirmed that the two had arrived in Spain, joined their Zaragoza CFF teammates and were expected to take part in training on Monday (today).

“The internationals from @FAZFootball Racheal Nachula and Hellen Mubanga arrive in Zaragoza. Now received by coach Nacho Bracero. Wecome Nachula and Mubanga, see you in the first training on Monday,” a translated statement from Zaragoza read.

Prior to departure for Spain, Mubanga pledged to do everything in her power to put up stellar performances and make Zambia proud.

“I am excited to start my career at Zaragoza and promise to put in my best to make my country proud and also my new club. My going there with Racheal is good for Zambian football because it will open doors for more players to play in Europe. On my part, I will continue working hard and being determined because I believe the sky is not even the limit,” said Mubanga.

Both players were pivotal in Zambia’s maiden qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, which will be played next year.

This is the first professional move abroad for Mubanga and Nachula after partying ways with Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes respectively.

They are the latest Shepolopolo players to ply their trade abroad, following in the footsteps of Racheal Kundananji, Barbra Banda and Misozi Zulu.

The duo’s new club, Zaragoza, has been training for a week now and is seeking promotion to the Primera División Femenina from the Segunda División Femenina.