A NUMBER of Super Division stars have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Nkana midfielder Chrispine Mulenga who died in a road traffic accident yesterday.

The skillful midfielder died in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained from the accident which occurred in Kitwe’s Ndeke Township on Sunday night.

Nkana chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya told Goal Diggers! in an interview that the club will miss Mulenga’s contribution to the team despite having only spent less than a year at the club.

Mulenga joined Nkana in January from Lumwana Radiants.

“I was just called by the police that Mulenga was in an accident, they rushed him to Wusakile Hospital and he was later moved to Kitwe Central, but he died while the doctors were attending to him. It is a big loss to the club, he only spent less than a year with us but you could tell that he was a good player,” Chakatazya said.

Mulenga, who also once played for Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers, scored his first goal for Nkana in the 3 – 0 win over Zanaco in July at Nkana Stadium.

His last game for the Kitwe side was on Saturday when he came on as a substitute in Nkana’s 2 – 0 win over Indeni in the 2020/2021 Charity Shield final.

Meanwhile, a number of football stars paid their tributes to Mulenga on social media.

“When a person becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Rest easy my bro,” former Nkana and Power Dynamos defender Billy Mutale wrote.

Power long serving defender Govenda Simwala simply posted. “Why so soon my friend, RIP.”

Nkana’s Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran, who was celebrating his birthday yesterday, posted a picture of him with Mulenga under the caption, “Wado [Mulenga], why so soon.”

Chakatazya said funeral arrangements would be communicated once the club concludes with the family.