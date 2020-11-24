THE Zambia men’s Under 17 have remained on course to retain the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) after they beat Malawi 6 – 2 yesterday to move to six points in the first round.

Coach George Chilufya maintained the same team that beat Angola in the opening match and the boys repaid the coach’s faith with a decent showing.

Erick Makungu started in goal while Lombe Mutale , Teddy Khumalo , skipper Miguel Changa Chaiwa and Onesimus Chipango formed the defence line.

Dominic Kanda was deployed in the holding midfield role alongside the likes of Charles Mumba Majapa, Richard Ngoma and Rickson N’gambi.

Hotshot Joseph Sabobo Banda partnered with Julius Kumwenda in attack.

Zambia took the lead on the 11th minute through Banda, who beat Malawi keeper Justice Mhone with a sublime free kick before N’gambi doubled the lead on 16th minute.

A minute from the break, Banda completed his brace, giving Zambia third of the day.

Leading 3 – 0 at the break, Zambia came back with the same momentum with Mumba Majapa scoring a minute after the restart to give Zambia a four goal advantage.

Banda completed his hat trick on the 48th minute to put the match beyond the reach of the Malawians.

Two minutes from the hour mark, the Malawians got their consolation from Chifundo Mphasi who beat keeper Makungu.

Chifundo scored his second on the 72nd minute to give Malawi some hope for a comeback.

Teddy Khumalo scored Zambia’s sixth, with a spectacular out of the box shot on the 84th minute, a minute before Zambia were reduced to 10 men after Cliff Mbewe was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Zambia face hosts South Africa tomorrow.