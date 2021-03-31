NINE time Super Division champions Mufulira Wanderers’ players have threatened to boycott this weekend’s National Division One match against Chambishi FC over unpaid salaries and winning bonuses.

Some players told Goal Diggers in confidence that they have not been remunerated since November and it is becoming hard for them to fend for their families.

The players claimed that they are being owed salary arrears for four months and winning bonuses for six of the eight matches they have won so far.

“We have not been paid since November last year and it appears management is always telling us excuses. We think maybe if we boycott the game they may give us a listening ear,” one player said.

However, club CEO Chimwemwe Manda – Luzendu said there is no boycott despite the players being owed money.

“I don’t know where this is coming from because right now the players are on the pitch and yesterday they didn’t train because we booked from for COVID-19 tests,” she said.

While admitting that the club owes players, Luzendu was however dismissive assessing the footballers’ complaints.

“It’s not like we are continuously not paying but the arrears are spread around. Like a month we fail to pay, the other months we pay. It’s because we were changing offices. Our club president is aware and also the players were informed,” said Luzendu.