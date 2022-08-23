FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga says the association will consider players plying their trade in foreign leagues and those willing to play for mother Zambia ahead of the Morocco 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Zambia will join at the second-round stage where they will play Sierra Leone next month in the qualifiers.

FAZ president Kamanga said the country has some exciting crop of young players that are eligible to participate in the competition and qualify the country for the AFCON.

He said the association will add players playing in foreign leagues and those willing to sign up playing for mother Zambia.

“We have quite an exciting crop of young players that are eligible to play in the competition and qualify us to the AFCON. The players should also be able to take us to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A host of promising young players are making strides including breaking into the European space. We will also add those that are playing in foreign leagues and are willing to sign up for Zambia,” Kamanga said.

Kamanga said the association was keeping tabs on some players in the diaspora that are eligible to play for Zambia.

“We are however, going to restrict this scouting to players that are competitive and willing to feature for Zambia. Having missed out on the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games, we will do everything to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The U-23 cycle comes after four years and we are determined to make the most of this opportunity,” said Kamanga.

Meanwhile FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said executive will seat to discuss the new U-23 technical bench ahead of the qualifiers.

“We are likely to have a new look technical bench at U-23 but for now we wait for the executive to decide on who is likely to take charge of the team. So for now, it is difficult to plan unless the technical bench is announced and they give us what they want to do in preparation. There are obviously friendlies being lined up ahead of the qualifiers,” said Kashala.