A CONTIGENT of three women golfers have left for Tanzania to represent Zambia at the All-Africa Challenge Trophy set to tee-off today and will run through to September 13.

The three golfers are 17-year old Annie Nsama from Nkana, Kaela Mulenga and Lorna Mwenda both from Chainama Hills Golf Club.

Nsama who is the youngest player in the team is the defending Zambia Ladies Open champion while Mulenga won the Bonanza Open with Mwenda currently holding the Ndola Open title.

Mulenga leads the order of merit while Nsama and Mwenda are tied on second position.

Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) president Carol Masisani-Joynt said the union is confident that the team will perform to expectations.

In 2018, Zambia finished seventh overall and Joynt is optimistic the team will improve from the last performance and win the competition.

She said the tournament will have 24 countries competing for honours.

“We are confident of delivering the trophy because the team has been preparing very well and we are ready for the challenge. It is not an easy tournament but the players have been practicing,” she said.

The 2020 tournament was scheduled for Namibia but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joynt said the Tanzania outing has been sponsored by government, Mopani Copper Mines and Liege Africa.

Mopani facilitated the air tickets while Liege Africa bought uniforms with government expected handle other logistics at the tournament.

“We are grateful to government and the two corporate bodies for the support,” said Joynt.

And Mwenda who is the team captain said the players have adequately prepared for the challenge.

She said the players received financial support from the union to help with preparations.

“It hasn’t been easy. The season started in April and we have fought hard to be where we are now. It is expensive to prepare for such [a] tournament. The union put in a lot, we were given practice money which has never happened in the past 15 years,” she said.

Mwenda is optimistic of a positive [run], adding that the players will put in their best during the tournament.

“We have been challenged a lot by Annie. She gave the veterans a tough time,” said Mwenda.

The All Africa Challenge Trophy is the biggest Ladies’ Golf tournament in Africa, it is held every two years and alternates within regions.

The last tournament was held in Ghana in 2018 where Zambia finished seventh.