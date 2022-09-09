NEWLY appointed under-23 national team coach Oswald Mutapa says qualification for Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the ultimate target. FAZ on Wednesday named the under-23 technical bench with Mutapa as head coach to be assisted by Mwenya Chipepo, Boyd Mulwanda, and Tenant Chembo while Kalililo Kakonje is goalkeeper trainer. Former Chipolopolo captain and 2012 AFCON winner Christopher Katongo was appointed physical trainer. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Mutapa said his technical bench is aware of the first assignment next month and will immediately keep the ball rolling. Mutapa said the team is aware of the expectations from the general public, stating that qualification to the AFCON and Paris 2024 in non-negotiable. The junior Chipolopolo, who were exempted from the first…...



