COMMONWEALTH Games welterweight silver medallist Stephen Zimba led team Zambia to a bright start at the ongoing All Africa boxing championships in Mozambique, winning via a technical knockout in the first round. 12 boxers are in Mozambique, taking part in the Africa Championships that were last held in 2019 due to the effects of the global pandemic. Zimba was first to enter the ring and inspired others when he faced Congolese Steven Kulengulika in a fight that only lasted 45 seconds. At the sound of the first bell, Zimba indicated his intentions as he unleashed a combination of punches that sent his opponent to the canvas twice in short succession. After the failure to withstand the punches, the Congolese stayed…...



